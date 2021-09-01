Nigeria: Covid-19 - Govt Considers Sanction for Nigerians Who Refuse Vaccination

The federal government says it is considering sanctions against Nigerians who endanger the lives of others by refusing COVID-19 vaccination.

The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this Tuesday in Abuja while briefing newsmen about COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

He said, "The Presidential Steering Committee and the Federal Ministry of Health are exploring ways of making vaccines more available to all Nigerians including federal civil servants and corporate entities.

"Once these vaccines are made equitably available to all Nigerians, then we would need to have a frank discussion about justice, fairness and liberty that exist around vaccine hesitancy.

"If some individuals refuse to take the vaccine, hence endangering those who have or those who could not due to medical exemptions, then we have to apply the basic rule of law which stipulates that your human right stops where mine begins. So, you have a right to refuse vaccines, but you do not have the right to endanger the health of others."

He enjoined governors to provide leadership in mobilizing citizens to accept the COVID-19 vaccine.

Edo and Ondo state governments had announced that those who have not been vaccinated would be restricted from accessing public places, including religious centres.

Shuaib commended the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki for mobilising religious leaders toward mass acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Already, we are getting requests from Edo State for additional vaccines. This is highly commendable," he added.

He said the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination has commenced in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

"For clients who have not had any vaccination, the Moderna vaccine is available and is being administered currently in all designated health facilities in the country," he said.

The NPHCDA boss called on those who received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine before 8th July 2021 to go for their second dose to be fully protected against all strains of the coronavirus.

He said the United Kingdom has donated additional 592,880 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, which was received on Thursday the 26th of August through the COVAX Facility.