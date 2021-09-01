Zimbabwe: Mthuli Draws Up Debt Plan

Zimbabwe has been working on clearing arrears with input from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, and the draft is scheduled to be circulated from this week, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said yesterday.

Addressing the second virtual briefing of national Covid-19 taskforce members, diplomats and international cooperating partners he said the two global institutions, especially the World Bank, had given their input.

"On arrears clearance, the strategy for areas clearance is complete. We will be able to circulate it this week or share it more widely.

"We have been working on it with the World Bank specifically and a bit with the IMF. Those two institutions have been privy to what we have been working on in terms of strategy for arrears clearance," said Prof Ncube.

Moving into more specific areas relating to Covid-19, he told the meeting that so far Zimbabwe has spent US$102 million buying Covid-19 vaccines, syringes and the like and $23,8 billion had been spent in local currency to boost local health facilities.

"We have already spent $23,8 billion for the construction of quarantine centres, the Covid-19 allowances and the transportation of vaccines and PPEs," he said.

The World Bank last week heaped praise on President Mnangagwa for leadership which had kept Zimbabwe afloat and seen the registering of a green shoot of economic stability and economic recovery in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.