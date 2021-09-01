Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Warns Against Early Campaigning

ZANU PF has warned members against jostling for provincial positions since the party is yet to come up with guidelines on the selection process.

Although the party has already completed setting up cell structures, it is yet to complete branch structures, but some members are already off the blocks in moves that Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu said are divisive.

"We have received some reports that people have already started campaigning for positions, which is against the party ethos. We have not launched or directed those aspiring to campaign for positions. It's not a campaign programme but a restructuring exercise," he said.

The party, Dr Mpofu said, would advise members through a circular to start the campaigning process.

"We are advising the comrades who are involved in that kind of behaviour to desist from such acts. The acting political commissar (Cde Patrick Chinamasa) will be issuing a circular soon directing them to stop campaigning for any position. We have not reached that position and when we reach that position we will advise our members accordingly, that such and such positions are available for campaign. This will also be followed by the dissolution of provincial structures and that has not been done," said Dr Mpofu.

He said provincial structures are in place and there should not be any attempt to try and de-campaign people who are in positions.

"We hear that there are also shadow MPs who want to dislodge the sitting MPs, which is also totally unacceptable. The time is not yet ripe for that.

"We will announce. Zanu PF is very structured; we will always advise our members on the programmes as they come up.

"We are not encouraging them to campaign for whatever position since it has a potential to divide the party and also create unnecessary groups within the party," he said.

Currently the party is working towards setting up branches.

Some Politburo members have been dispatched across the country's 10 provinces to verify the structures at the branch level before the provincial restructuring.