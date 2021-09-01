Zimbabwe: Chivayo Trial Set for September 9

1 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)

The trial of businessman Wicknell Chivayo on allegations of paying a US$10 000 bribe to former Zimbabwe Power Company chairman Stanley Kazhanje, was yesterday set for September 9 for continuation.

Chivayo and his company, Intratrek Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited, are jointly charged with bribery and yesterday appeared before regional magistrate Mr Trainos Utahwashe.

The flamboyant businessman denied the charges when the trial opened before court operations were downsized because of Covid-19 lockdown measures.

Chivayo told the court that the money paid to Kazhanje was payment of consultancy services that were rendered to his firm before Kazhanje was appointed ZPC board chairman.

He admitted that his company transferred the US$10 000 into Kazhanje's bank account for professional services rendered prior to him joining the power company's board. Chivayo and his company argued that Kazhanje did not do anything to show favour to Intratrek Zimbabwe nor was he induced in any manner as alleged by the State.

Mrs Cecilia Mashingaidze appeared for the State and told the court that three witnesses were expected to testify when the trial resumed on September 9.

