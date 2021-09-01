Zimbabwe: Is Loga the Unluckiest Coach?

Robson Sharuko — Senior Sports Editor

IS Zdravko Logarusic the unluckiest football coach in the world?

For all his apparent shortcomings, it's hard not to feel for the Croat, to wonder if there is a powerful dark force, which has been working against him.

Not for the first time, and probably not for the last time, he will have to field a weakened Warriors side, when he takes his Warriors into their 2022 World Cup showdown against Bafana Bafana, on Friday.

Marvelous Nakamba will certainly have featured, in the starting XI, but the Aston Villa midfielder was elbowed out of the contest, because of the UK Covid-19 protocols.

Wigan captain, Tendayi Darikwa, would probably have started at right back.

But, just like Nakamba, he was unable to travel home, for the battle against Bafana Bafana.

Jordan Zemura has been one of the standout players at AFC Bournemouth, and would probably have been given the left-back role, while Brendan Galloway would have been fitted into central defence.

It's likely he would have partnered Teenage Hadebe, who is Loga's first-choice centreback, in the heart of the Warriors' defence.

But, just like his fellow UK-based players, Galloway could not come home for the big battle.

And, to make matters worse, even Hadebe will be missing on Friday, after he was barred by his Major League Soccer side, Houston Dynamo, from making the long trip to Harare.

Instead, the gangly defender is set to pay for his struggling side, who have not won a league match since May, at the weekend, as the MLS officials have arranged a full programme of fixtures.

"My job is not to cry but we are missing seven key players, who are all starters. It's obviously not easy to find seven other players.

"If we are to add to that list, the clubless duo of Jimmy Dzingai and Ovidy Karuru, plus Teenage Hadebe, they will be 10, of which seven of them are all starters," Loga said.

"We have players who are not starters in their clubs but we will have to start them here. We have players who are showing that they are ready for the challenge.

"We have players who are showing we can do it and who are ready to put smiles on the faces of Zimbabwean people."

That's a message of defiance.

And, one feels it's something which Loga, just like his troops, really need in abundance, right now.

While Loga lost most of his key, his South African counterpart, Hugo Broos, will be able to field his best attacking threat, Percy Tau, on Friday.

The irony of it all is that Tau would probably not have been available, to play in that game, or their next match against Ghana, had he not been deemed surplus for requirements, by English Premiership side Brighton & Hove Albion.

He signed for Egyptian giants Al Ahly last week. It's hard, given the circumstances, not to feel to Loga because, even if he comes short, he will certainly have an alibi, for the team's failure to beat Bafana Bafana.

He will say it was virtually the same story, when he took his Warriors to the CHAN finals, in January this year, with most of the players having last played competitive football, more than a year earlier.

And, it was the same story, when he took his Warriors to the COSAFA Cup, this year, with the bulk of his personnel, short on match fitness.

Yes, Loga has his shortcomings, when it comes to coaching football, at this level, but it's not fair, too, to acknowledge the challenges he has had to battle against.

In the spirit of wanting to see the Warriors beat Bafana Bafana, who are one of our biggest rivals, it's better to support Loga right now, irrespective of his shortcomings.

Right now, it's about our flag, about our country and it's about our national team and there is no better feeling, in this game, for us, than beating Bafana Bafana or Chipolopolo.

Criticising Loga right now, especially against the challenges he has faced, in terms of trying to get his best players for this battle, will be a bit unfair.

Supporting him appears to be the best thing to do under the circumstances, for the sake of the Warriors, for the sake of the country.

And, after all, he now has the last captain, to lead the Warriors to their last victory, in a World Cup group game, as part of his coaching staff.