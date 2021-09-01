Zimbabwe: Dembare Legend Hails Caps Unity

DYNAMOS legend, David George, says CAPS United have set the bar high and given domestic football a lesson of how to honour a legend.

George attended the service held in honour of the late Joe "Kode" Mugabe at Raylton Sports Club yesterday.

Kode was buried at Glen Forest Memorial Park in Harare yesterday.

"What I have seen here has pained me, watching the send-off which the CAPS United family has given to one of their sons," said George.

"Especially, when compared to what happened to my late friend, and Zimbabwe legend, George Shaya.

"He was just given a low-key send-off.

"What pained me the most is DeMbare treated George Shaya like an outcast.

"What makes it even more painful is this might also happen to me, when I finally depart.

"DeMbare legends could have organised for George Shaya to be given a rousing send-off by our supporters."

CAPS United, working in conjunction with the Mugabe family, put up a befitting and colourful show for their fallen legend.

Kode is considered one of the finest players to play for the Green Machine.

He was a Soccer Star of the Year finalist, four times, in 1994, 1995, 1996 and 2001.

He was also named the CAPS United Players' Player of the Year a record four times in 1993, 1994, 1998 and 2001.

And, his impact on the game was reflected yesterday as football fans, players and officials converged at Raylton Sports Club, for a service before the body was taken to its final resting place.

Makepekepe showed their strong organisational abilities and unity, as they rose to the occasion in honouring one of their greatest sons.

Kode's brother, Innocent, thanked the local football family for the help they gave to the family, from the day tragedy struck, last month in England.