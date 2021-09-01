Zimbabwe: Zesa, Kariba Reach Agreement

1 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Kariba Bureau

Kariba Municipality has worked out an agreement with the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) which has seen electricity being restored to water intake and pump stations.

As a result of the disconnection on Monday, which lasted for about 24 hours, taps in most areas were dry, pushing residents to fetch water and do laundry from Lake Kariba.

This put them at risk of being attacked by crocodiles.

According to the tentative agreement, Kariba will credit the ZPC account with $36 million and clear the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) debt.

Kariba owed $39 million before the agreement with Zesa convinced ZETDC to soften its stance and reconnect the waterworks.

On its part, Kariba had paid an instalment of about $3,5 million.

The agreement now has to be formalised to extricate Kariba Municipality from a web that was putting it on a collision course with residents.

Mayor George Masendu heaved a sigh of relief after marathon meetings and phone calls as council sought to find a solution.

"We are grateful that we have managed to reach an agreement with Zesa. Electricity has been restored to our water intake stations while we move to mobilise funds to clear the September bill," he said.

Kariba said they were notching a monthly electricity bill of about $4 million and focus was now being shifted to collecting the $99 million owed by residents and other ratepayers.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X