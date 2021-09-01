Zimbabwe: Zau Planning for a New Season

1 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga-

THE president of the Zimbabwe Aquatic Union, Mary Kloppers, is hopeful they will be able to start their new season in time, despite the challenges paused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The swimming season usually runs from September to April.

"We have taken a positive approach and planned the season as usual. We will work around Covid lockdowns, if and when, they do occur," said Kloppers.

There are a number of major competitions for the upcoming season, such as the Africa Junior and Senior Championships, as well as the World Short Course.

"Our plans are to send a team to the Africa Senior and Junior Championships that are being combined this year.

"We also intend sending a team to the World Short Course in Abu Dhabi, in December.

"Currently, we are also cooperating with the Sports Commission, in order to submit a team to represent swimming at the Region V Games in Lesotho, also in December.

"We hope to stage the national championships this season.

"The Zone IV Championships will be held virtually this year," said Kloppers.

