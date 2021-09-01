Zimbabwe: Zau Planning for a New Season

THE president of the Zimbabwe Aquatic Union, Mary Kloppers, is hopeful they will be able to start their new season in time, despite the challenges paused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The swimming season usually runs from September to April.

"We have taken a positive approach and planned the season as usual. We will work around Covid lockdowns, if and when, they do occur," said Kloppers.

There are a number of major competitions for the upcoming season, such as the Africa Junior and Senior Championships, as well as the World Short Course.

"Our plans are to send a team to the Africa Senior and Junior Championships that are being combined this year.

"We also intend sending a team to the World Short Course in Abu Dhabi, in December.

"Currently, we are also cooperating with the Sports Commission, in order to submit a team to represent swimming at the Region V Games in Lesotho, also in December.

"We hope to stage the national championships this season.

"The Zone IV Championships will be held virtually this year," said Kloppers.