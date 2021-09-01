Zimbabwe: Police Summon 23 Motorists

Twenty — three motorists have been summoned to Avondale Police Station in Harare over allegations of driving through a red traffic control light at the intersection of Monavale Road and Kirkman Drive in Belvedere last Tuesday.

The motorists were identified through video cameras installed at the intersection.

The suspects are likely to appear in court or pay admission of guilt fines after investigations by police.

In a statement on Monday, police said: "The Zimbabwe Republic Police is requesting the registered owners and/or drivers of the undermentioned vehicles to report to the Officer-in-Charge ZRP Avondale Traffic as soon as possible to answer to charges of going through a red traffic light at the Corner of Monavale Road and Kirkman Drive in Belvedere in Harare on Tuesday August 24, 2021.

"Bring copies of your driver's licence and the registration book of the vehicle in question. Photographs and video footages will be used as evidence."

Those summoned are Silence Hills Investments (Toyota Fielder ACJ 2342), Juliet Mukeka (Toyota Ipsum ACN 3258), Frank Tobozah Muhle (Nissan Wingroad ACY 4978), Lloyd Manyika (Toyota IST ADK 4378), three vehicles with only registration numbers ADN 0391, ADX 6364 and ADZ 1223, Pascore Muerudza (Mercedes Benz E-Class AND 6674), Kudzanayi Janhi (VW Polo ADQ 3443), Godfrey Muterere (Nissan Atlas AEI 3442, Toma Shonhiwa (Toyota Regius AEJ 7177) and Magadaline Madzimire (Toyota Axio AEJ 8218).

Others are Tawanda Machaya (Toyota Belta AEL 6945), Chiedzo Chikowore (Toyota Altezza AET 4390), Emeria Bhachi (Honda Fit AEW 1183), Debra Fungai Mutandiro (Honda Fit AEY 6209), Min Travel Tours (Toyota Sienta AFD 9023), Norest Chimuzinga (Nissan Xtrail AFH 7934), Pamela Pundo (Honda Fit AFI 0870), Pharmanova (Pvt) Ltd (Nissan Navara D/Cab (AFK 1845), Nyakudya Enesia (Honda Fit AFM 0021), Edmore Dzaru (Mazda Veris AFM 4310) and Boost Africa Traders (Pvt) Ltd Isuzu DMax AFN 1539).

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they will continue publicising all the motorists who violate traffic regulations.

"All these suspects should appear in court because this is a clear act of negligence unless the prosecution direct otherwise.

"We will, however, continue publicising all the motorists who violate traffic regulations not only in Harare but countrywide," he said.

Last year, police in Harare and the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) embarked on a Smart Policing strategy through the use of technology to arrest offending motorists in the capital's Central Business District.

Under the operation, police started using cameras in the city targeting commuter omnibuses (kombis) and pirate taxis (mushikashikas) that are notorious for breaking road rules and regulations.

At least 110 kombi drivers have been arrested since the inception of the operation in December 2019.

This is not the first time that police have issued a statement looking for motorists for various traffic offences.

In 2012, over 16 000 motorists were on the police wanted list in Harare over various offences.