Zimbabwe: Kode for Hall of Fame

CAPS United legend Joe "Kode" Mugabe was given a befitting send-off, as the Green Machine revealed he will be the first player to be inducted in their Hall of Fame.

Kode was buried at Glen Forest Memorial Park, two days shy of his 53rd birthday.

A moving service was held at Raylton Sports Club.

It brought together CAPS United stars like Silver Chigwenje, George Mudiwa, George Nechironga, Charles Sibanda, Charlie Jones, Eddie Muchongwe, Dumisani Mpofu, Alois Bunjira, Stewart Murisa, Lloyd Chitembwe and Pardon Chivasa.

From the Dynamos ranks, the likes of David George, Sunday Chidzambwa, July Sharara, Nkululeko Dhlamini, Desmond Maringwa and Thomas Sweswe also attended the service.

CAPS United president Farai Jere and his predecessor, Twine Phiri, were in attendance.

And, so was Dynamos board chairman, Bernard Marriot and Zimbabwe Soccer Supporters Association founding president, Eddie "Mboma" Nyatanga.

Jere said it was befitting that, even in his death, Mugabe had managed to attract a considerable crowd of mainly CAPS United and Dynamos legends and fans.

"He was a great player and icon, Joe was a leader par excellence," said Jere.

"The Class of 1996 had stars, a galaxy stars, and such a dressing room needed a good leader to manage it."

Jere summoned Kode's former teammates to the podium and it was refreshing to see a number of players, who mesmerised fans back in the day, coming together to mourn one of domestic football's finest sons.

"Joe was a very different person from some players we rubbed shoulders with," said club legend, Sibanda.

"He did everything in a different way. He would consult and once asked me why CAPS United was named Cup Kings. He wanted to understand the club's philosophy.

"He had leadership qualities and was a man of integrity and not easily influenced.

"Joe will be the first player to be inducted in the CAPS United Hall of Fame."

CAPS United forward, Phineas Bamusi, was handed the signed jersey, and ball, which will be preserved.

Another club legend, Charlie Jones, gave Kode's family a club blazer he wore during his days at Makepekepe.

"In 2002 at Sheraton, when Joe was retiring, we had an auction and this exact jacket, was his," said Nechironga. "I bought it 20 years ago. I am handing it back to the family for Joe's memory."

Phiri also spoke glowingly of Kode.

"I am the last administrator to work with Joe. He came to me with the late Shacky Tauro in 2000 and said he was tired and wanted to retire," he said.

"I pleaded with him to carry on and he played for two more years.

"He was very faithful and never betrayed CAPS United.

"During his time, there were financially-stable teams like Amazulu and Blackpool, but he played until we retired his jersey.

"He has pulled a great crowd. He has united us today so let's remain united."

Legendary coach, Sunday Chidzambwa, said this was a great loss to domestic football.

"Joe was well behaved and was full of love. It is a great loss given he was going to lift young players," said Chidzambwa.

"We are dying and it is a tough time for us, so we call for unity, as football players.

"People say we die as (paupers) but we pull great crowds. So, there is something amiss and something wrong is happening. Let's all sit down and work on that."

Leading football agents, Gibson Mahachi and George Deda were also in attendance.

What Kode's family said:

Jennifer Nyashonjeka Tshuma (Kode's widow) -- "You were not only a fantastic captain to me, but a fantastic husband too. Joe, my husband, God has decided it is your time to depart the earth. Thirty five years ago, in 1986, our paths crossed at Churchill Boys High. We had a journey I am proud of. We achieved some goals. For 27 years, you took good care of me and the children. Living with you, for so long, had become a part of me. I took it for granted and thought that it would last forever. I will continue to work towards achieving our goals. You ran your race and ran it very well. I will keep you in my heart forever."

Ashley Mugabe (Kode's son) -- "We couldn't have asked for a better dad, one of the most important things he taught us is to be great husbands. My dad will never be forgotten. Thank you everyone, who helped us for the past four weeks, to be here today. Growing up, we were told our father was a legend. We never saw him playing football but, today, we saw it. We will continue to make you proud."