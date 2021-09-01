Nigeria: Obaseki, Makinde, Ikpeazu Flag Off PDP e-Registration Exercise in Anambra

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his counterparts in Oyo and Abia States, Engr. Seyi Makinde and Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday flagged off the e-registration and Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Anambra State, ahead of the November 6, 2021 date for the state's gubernatorial poll.

Obaseki, who is also the Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) e-Registration Committee, expressed confidence that the PDP would emerge victorious in the forthcoming election.

According to him, "Anambra State is the first state that we are launching the e-registration and CVR exercise as we were charged, as the committee on e-registration, to commence the exercise following the forthcoming election on November 6, 2021.

"As far as I am concerned and have seen, PDP is the only party in Nigeria. Other parties are Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) for elections. Our party's strength rests on the ward. It's the base of the party and the e-registration launch today will be driven by the leadership of the 326 wards in Anambra State."

"With the exercise, we can register you in our portal as PDP members and also register you with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) if you are not a voter. The process is very simple," a statement quoted him to have noted.

Stating the importance of the exercise in the nation's electoral process, Obaseki noted that e-registration would make it impossible and difficult to rig the election as against the former practice of writing result in collation centers.

He urged PDP members to take the e-registration exercise seriously to boost membership as it will create room for the party to win the election, adding, "We must join the PDP to stop the hardship in the country; like high cost of food, the killings and havoc from herdsmen, bandits and robbers. Our e-registration is the right planning for the party as the exercise will further showcase the greatness of our party."

On his part, Makinde noted: "I am from the South-West. Obaseki is from the South-South, and Ikpeazu came from the South-East; you have the full support of the Southern part of Nigeria.

"If I can win election with just one member in the Oyo State House of Assembly, you can also do the same. Don't be discouraged. With the e-registration, it will be difficult to write results. They couldn't rig the Edo election; they can't also do it here. We will all rejoice come November 6, 2021 after the governorship election."

Ikpeazu charged the party members to embrace the registration exercise, adding, "We must come out en-masse to register from the comfort of our homes. The process is easy. No time to stand back but stand firm to stop the suffering and hardship in the nation by supporting PDP all the way to 2023."

Former Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP, Dr. Peter Obi, commended the governors of Edo, Oyo and Abia states for coming to support the party's gubernatorial candidate, Valentine Ozigbo.