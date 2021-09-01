Nigeria: D'Tigers Bow Out of 2021 Afrobasket, Lose 68-80 to Uganda

D'Tigers will no longer be playing any part at the ongoing 2021 FIBA Afrobasket following Nigeria's 68-80pts loss to Uganda yesterday evening in Kigali, Rwanda.

All hopes were centred around a D'Tigers win against Uganda for a guaranteed spot in the quarterfinals after failing to top their group and gain an automatic quarter final place on the back of a loss to Côte d'Ivoire.

The number one team in Africa started on the back foot very early in the quarter final playoff clash as they failed to close down rampaging Uganda who shot the lights out from the three point line to open a 12 point advantage heading to the second quarter.

Uganda started where they left off in the second quarter as they once again dominated Nigeria to head into half time 44-31pts while Nigeria continued to grapple with the reality on ground.

The team failed to deal with Robinson Opong who scored 6 treys from 10 attempts to close out the game with 19pts, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

A disappointed Mike Brown said it was an honour to have contributed his quota to basketball development in Africa through Nigeria.

He regretted the inability of his wards to go farther in the competition while blaming FIBA Africa for putting the team in a tight spot with their decision to go ahead with the competition just immediately after the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Nigeria will battle Uganda, Mali and Cape Verde as the team eyes a back to back FIBA World Cup appearance.

The draws conducted at the Federation of International Basketball Associations headquarters in Mies, Switzerland on Tuesday saw Nigeria seeded in Pot One alongside Tunisia.

According to the schedule already released by FIBA Africa, Nigeria will be in action during the first window.

Their first game will be against Cape Verde on Friday, 26th, November, 2021.

The Mike Brown led team will be taking on a familiar foe, Mali on the 27th after they met earlier in the run up to the 2019 edition held in China and recently at the 2021 Afrobasket.

All eyes will be on the clash against Uganda on the 28th after the latest Afrobasket loss to the east Africans.