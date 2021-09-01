Malawi: Minister Mtambo Asks Chiefs to Spearhead Promotion of Peace and Unity

The Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo, has challenged traditional leaders to take a leading role in the promotion of unity, peace and coexistence among people in Malawi.

Mtambo also emphasized that chiefs are mandated to settle disputes, disagreements and any form of conflict in their communities by bringing together disputing parties for amicable solutions to disputes.

The minister made the remarks on Tuesday during an interface with traditional leaders from Mzimba.

Mtambo reiterated that in its quest to achieve sustainable peace and unity, the ministry has established District Peace and Unity Committees (DPUCs) in Mulanje, Mangochi, Salima, Kasungu, Nkhata Bay and Karonga to facilitate peaceful and amicable settlements of disputes in communities.

"The ministry will soon establish the committees in all the districts in the country. Another thing that is critical in the new Malawi is the need for us to change the way we think and reason. The Department of Civic Education in my Ministry is working on strategies on how traditional leaders can work with government in the provision of civic education that will change the way people think and do things," he said.

Mtambo said the government wants citizens to change the thinking that government property has no owner and that can, therefore, be used by anyone in any way they want.

He narrated that such kind of thinking is not only retrogressive to development, but it is also primitive.

"Time has now come for us all, as Malawians, to change the way we think and reason. Our thinking and reasoning must drive us to, among other things, love our country. If we love our country, we will take care of government property and infrastructure, and relate with one another well.

"Again, it is your responsibility, as chiefs, to promote rational thinking and reasoning in our communities. This will bring about desired change in attitudes and behaviour," said Mtambo.

He also condemned the continued attacks, abductions and killings of persons with albinism in Malawi.

Mtambo said his ministry will conduct a series of meetings with chiefs and herbalists to raise awareness on the rights of persons with albinism.

The chiefs welcomed the move the ministry has taken, saying it will go a long way in addressing myths and misconceptions surrounding albinism.