Nigeria: Insecurity - U.S. in Talks With Nigeria to Contain Terror Funding

The United States government said it had commenced bi-lateral talks with Nigeria in a renewed bid to identify and contain sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria. The move was also designed to disrupt illicit financial flows channelled towards funding terror networks.

That was as US Defence officials attended an induction ceremony for the Super Tucano fighter jets, hosted by the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi, and the Nigerian Air Force. But newsmen detailed to cover the induction ceremony for the six newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Order of Battle, were barred from gaining access to the Presidential Air Fleet Apron of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Armed security operatives, who were stationed at the venue of the ceremony and other strategic locations at the airport, told newsmen that the event was postponed.

On the contrary, an official of the United States Embassy insisted that the induction was neither cancelled nor postponed, as claimed by the security agents. He said the ceremony was rather low-key.

The bi-lateral engagement came at a time the US government had ramped up military ties with Nigeria in the area of provision of military hardware, including the A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets, intelligence support, and technical assistance, bordering on maintenance of the aircraft and training of pilots.

The US government said it had also spent over $2.2 billion in security and humanitarian assistance in the North-east since 2015.

Speaking at a joint media briefing in Abuja on Monday, the United States envoy to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, and the Commander of the US Air Forces in Europe and Africa, Gen Jeffrey Harrigian, said the United States held bi-lateral talks with Nigeria aimed at containing terror financing.

Leonard affirmed that both countries had met three times over the issue in the last two months.

She said, "We are in partnership, we have had discussions. We have had three conversations in the last two months. That is something we are very eager to partner Nigeria on. I have had at least three conversations in the last two months on this subject. I won't like to go into details."

The US government said it had provided $1.45 billion since 2015 in humanitarian support to two million conflict-affected households in the North-east and $244 million to vulnerable populations, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The American envoy said, "Since 2017, US security assistance to Nigeria has totalled approximately $650 million, including $500 million in foreign military sales.

"The United States delivered six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft in July 2021 and looks forward to the delivery of the remaining aircraft later this year."

it said in a fact sheet provided by the US Embassy titled, The United States and Nigeria: Strategic Partners,

"The A-29 Super Tucano sale is the largest foreign military sale in Sub-saharan Africa. Nigeria also has the largest International Military-Education and Training Sale in Sub-saharan Training (IMET) programme in Sub-saharan Africa."

Speaking further on the Super Tucano aircraft, Harrigian said the delivery of the fighter planes was an opportunity for the US Air Force and Nigerian Air Force "to recommit ourselves and contribute to Nigeria's stability. It brings about capabilities.

"It is an opportunity to work together in challenging times. The A -29 Super Tucano gives us an opportunity to reconnect our relationship with Nigeria."

he said, noting that the partnership would focus on intelligence sharing, maintenance, tactics, planning, contribution to skills set and other areas outside the military.

Meanwhile, some US defence officials attended the induction ceremony for the Super Tucano fighter jets hosted by Magashi and the Nigerian Air Force.

Harrigian said, "Nigerian Air Force is one of our key partners that plays a critical role in furthering regional security and stability. This ceremony symbolises the strength of our unique partnership and underscores the value of training and working together. The Super Tucanos were the impetus for significant deepening of training and professional relationships."

He said precision targeting, air-to-ground integration, and human rights training were all included in the partnership between the U.S. and Nigeria.

He stated, "The aircraft will assist the Nigerian Air Force in their fight against violent extremist organisations, including the Islamic State West Africa Province. The joint structure of air-to-ground integration also supports Nigerian Army and Navy operations."

Harrigian stated that Nigeria purchased the A-29s through the foreign military sales programme, which followed the Department of Defence's "total package approach" model and included spare parts for several areas of operation, contract logistics support, munitions, and a multi-year construction project to improve Kainji Air Base infrastructure.

The total sale was valued at almost $500 million, making it the largest FMS programme in sub-Saharan Africa.

Harrigian and Leonard also spoke about how the platform would help improve Nigerian Air Force capabilities as well as increase training and integration opportunities between Nigeria and U.S. troops.

Harrigian said, "The A-29 can perform intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision air-to-ground strikes, strengthening Nigeria's ability to fight terrorism. The A-29 is a prime tool to help Nigeria combat violent extremism and is vital to sustained deterrence.

"The total package deal - aircrew and maintainer training, precision-guided weapon delivery, and more - highlights our enduring partnership with the Nigerian Air Force and our commitment to enabling their successes where we can.

"A total of 64 pilots and maintainers from the Nigerian Air Force trained to U.S. standards with the U.S. Air Force's 81st Fighter Squadron at Moody Air Base in Georgia, USA."

he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The duo said the training also emphasised the Law of Armed Conflict and civilian casualty mitigation, which were fundamental principles of the Nigerian military's professional education and training.

As part of the programme, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing $36.1 million in infrastructure support to the A-29s' home base, Kainji Air Base, including covered magazines and aircraft sunshades, a new airfield hot cargo pad, perimeter and security fencing, airfield lights, and various airfield apron, parking, hangar, and entry control point enhancements.

The infrastructure package also includes a flight annex wing building for simulator training as well as munitions assembly and storage and small arms storage.

USACE has also stationed a project engineer at Kainji to provide on-going maintenance and assistance, after previously detailing its support to Nigeria here.

The US officials said the Super Tucano induction ceremony was the latest of multiple significant engagements between U.S. Africa Command, its components, and Nigerian counterparts.

Other recent engagements include a visit by the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) in August 2021 and U.S. Army Special Forces training with the Nigeria Navy Special Boat Service in July 2021.

U.S. Army Gen., Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command, visited Nigeria in February 2021, where he met with President Muhammadu Buhari's Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, Magashi, and Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Leo Irabor.