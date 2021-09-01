Nigeria: Super Eagles to Train Behind Closed Doors Today

1 September 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Twenty-five Super Eagles players are now in camp ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Lone Star of Liberia on Friday in Lagos.

Apart from Zaidu Sanusi, Chidozie Awaziem, Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu who were yet to arrive the team's Eko Hotel and Suites camp in Lagos, 24 players trained at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in the evening.

According to the Media Officer of the team, Babafemi Raji, Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye did not join the team at the stadium as he was asked to finish his gym rounds instead just like the two other goalkeepers.

He confirmed that Eagles training today will not be open to the public.

"On Wednesday as we approach the business end of our preparations for the match against Liberia, the team's training sessions will be fully behind closed doors."

The media officer pleaded with sports journalists and fans of the team to bear with the technical crew as it was necessary to take some parts of Nigeria's preparations away from prying eyes of spectators.

"Arrangements are already being concluded to have a good pre-match conference on Thursday at 2.30pm. It will be virtual," concludes Raji.

Meanwhile, all the players in camp are to take the mandatory ECG and blood tests to ensure all players taking part in the qualifiers are free from any ailment.

"All the players and officials will today take the mandatory tests as stipulated by FIFA. These comprise of ECG and blood tests to ensure no covid-19 and other infectious diseases.

