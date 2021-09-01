Nigeria: Borno Confirms 43 Killed By Suspected Cholera Outbreak

1 September 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

Maiduguri — Borno State Government yesterday confirmed the death of 43 persons as a result of suspected cholera outbreak in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Maiduguri, the state Commissioner for Health, Mrs. Juliana Bitrus, said 559 suspected cases have been recorded as at August 30, with 57 admissions in seven local government areas of the state.

According to her, the affected local government areas include Gwoza, Kaga, Hawul, Magumeri, Damboa, Maiduguri Metropolitan and Jere.

She revealed that Gwoza LGA has the highest figure with 354 suspected cases and 18 deaths, while Maiduguri metropolis has the least cases of four cases and no death.

The commissioner, while observing that the state has not recorded any cholera case in the last two years, attributed the latest outbreak to open defecation, poor sanitation and hygiene as well as high population density in IDP camps.

She revealed that the state government has activated primary healthcare emergency operation centres, established disease rapid response teams at local government level and strengthen the surveillance system from community to local government to detect suspected cases.

Bitrus, however, advised members of the public to practice regular hand washing before eating and after visiting the toilet; cover their food and water properly and stop open defecation.

The commissioner called on all stakeholders in the health sector to play appropriate roles to contain the situation and minimise the loss of lives in the state.

