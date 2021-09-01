Kenya: Shisha Pipes, Sex Toys, Drones Clog JKIA Customs Store

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.
1 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Costant Munda

Large consignments of restricted items, including drones and shisha pipes, have clogged customs warehouses at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as importers delay collecting them.

Ms Lilian Nyawanda, Commissioner for Customs and Border Control at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), said many Kenyans imported such items oblivious of the stringent permit conditions before they could be allowed into the market.

"Most passengers are unknowledgeable or un-informed on prohibitions of goods such as shisha and sex toys and restrictions imposed on goods such as drones and firearms," she said in e-mailed responses.

A huge pile-up of the restricted items at the JKIA customs warehouses has now become a concern with the taxman giving importers a notice to clear them by the end of this month(September).

Items not collected by lapse of the September 30 deadline will be auctioned or destroyed, KRA said.

