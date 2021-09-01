Namibia: Buffaloes Beat Magic to Book Semi Spot

ZAMBIA's Green Buffaloes became the fourth side into the semifinals of the 2021 TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League Cosafa Qualifiers after they claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Tura Magic of Namibia on Tuesday.

Buffaloes only needed a draw to advance in second place in Group B behind Black Rhinos Queens but earned a late win as Anita Mulenga netted with three minutes remaining in a game in which they largely dominated the play but had a few nervy moments from Magic attacks in the second half.

The Zambians are into the next stage with a victory and a defeat, while Magic head home having failed to find the back of the net in their two games.

The semifinals will be played on Thursday, starting with Group B winners Black Rhinos Queens against the runners-up from Group A, Double Action of Botswana (kick-off is at 11h00 CAT).

Both have looked impressive in this tournament so far, with Queens yet to concede a goal and Double Action brushing aside all opponents bar Mamelodi Sundowns.

Queens will go in as favourites with the experience they have in their team, including players who have featured at the Olympic Games in 2016.

The second semifinal sees Sundowns take on Green Buffaloes (14h00 CAT) in what should be another intriguing battle.

Sundowns have scored six goals in each of their three games so far, conceding only once, but Buffaloes could provide an altogether different challenge with their Zambian internationals in play. The South African club may look like favourites on paper, but anything can happen in tournament knockout football.

The teams are aiming to reach the final, which will be played on Saturday. The winner of that game will not only lift the regional trophy, but will also book a ticket to the 2021 TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League finals that are scheduled to be played in Egypt later this year. You can follow all the games live on www.cosafa.tv and on SABC Sports Channel on Openview. - cosafa.com