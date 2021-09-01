Tanzania: Fuel Prices in Tanzania Hit a New High

Dar es Salaam — From September 1, 2021, Tanzanians will start paying more for fuel according to the latest price list released by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA).

During a press briefing, the authority's Public Relations and Communications Manager Titus Kaguo told reporters that the price hike is due to changes in the global market.

According to the latest report, the price of petrol at the Dar es Salaam port has increased by Sh84, diesel Sh29, while kerosene sees its price jump by Sh18.

With the increase, consumers will now pay Sh2,511 for a litre of petrol in Dar es Salaam, Sh2,291 for diesel, and Sh2,194 for kerosene.

"At the Tanga port, the price of petrol has hiked by Sh53, diesel Sh14, with kerosine remaining unchanged. At the Mtwara port petrol prices have surged by Sh108 and diesel by Sh46," said Kaguo.