Tanzania: I&m Group's Profit After Tax Up 33 Percent in First Half of 2021

Nairobi — I&M Group Plc, which operates financial services in Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Mauritius, has registered a 33 percent rise in profit after tax during the first half of 2021.

Profit after tax rose to Ksh4.2 billion during the first half of 2021 from Ksh3.2 billion during a similar period last year.

The Group's total assets rose by 12 percent to close at Ksh382.6 billion up from Ksh340.6 billion in June 2020 bolstered by expansion into Uganda and increased private and public sector lending, the company in a statement yesterday.

The acquisition of Orient Bank Ltd (OBL) in Uganda has expanded the Group's balance sheet by Ksh23.5 billion as at the reporting date.

Net interest income recorded strong growth of 28 percent to Ksh8.9 billion up from Ksh6.9 billion in June 2020 attributed to increased interest income from government securities.

The Group's total Non-Funded Income reduced by 6 percent to Ksh3.9 billion from Ksh4.2 billion.

Net non-performing loans reduced by eight percent compared to June 2020, to close at Ksh7.5 billion attributed to strengthened remedial actions in improving the loan book quality.

Customer deposits recorded a 10 percent growth from Ksh252.5 billion in June 2020 to Kshs 276.8 billion as at June 2021.

I&M Group Plc Chairman, Mr Daniel Ndonye, said the results were a result of the Group's focus on increased lending to both the private and the public sector.

"This was key in determining the bank's growth at a time when economies world over were hard hit by the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is on the back of strong capital and liquidity base at group and country levels reported all well above regulatory minimums," he said.

At Group level, capital adequacy ratios closed at 21 percent at the same level as previous year, while liquidity ratio was 48 percent well above the statutory minimum of 20 percent.

The period under review saw the Group finalise the acquisition of a 90 percent shareholding in Uganda's OBL. This is part of the Group's broader regional expansion strategy to serve the needs of all customers at local and regional level, while promoting trade flows within the region.

"We will continue to focus on our customers across all the banking segments through a series of products and innovations that are tailored to enhance customers banking experience across all our subsidiaries;" he added

Key to note, the Group, during the period under review,also rolled out,through its wholly owned subsidiary, I&M Capital Limited, a host of Wealth Management solutions. This is expected to boost revenue diversification through provision of customized investment solutions, Asset Management, Retirement Income and Financial Planning for high network individuals.