Angola Reach Afrobasket Quarterfinal

Luanda — Angola national senior men's basketball team beat Egypt 70-62 on Monday to qualify to the quarterfinals of the Africa Basketball Championship Afrobasket 2021 being held in Kigali (Rwanda).

In a game played at the Arena pavilion in Kigali, Angola national were leading the first half by 33-25. Angola's Carlos Morais was the top scorer of his team with 16 points.

The two teams met for the last time at the FIBA World Cup held in 2019, in China, where Angola beat Egypt 65-58.

Angola face Senegal in the quarterfinals.