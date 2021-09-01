Angola: Football - Interclube Search for Striker to Bolster Squad

Luanda — Interclube football team's head coach, the Spanish-Brazilian Beto Bianchi, said Monday his team have put as top priority to hire a midfielder and a striker to bolster the team ahead of the coming season.

Speaking at a press conference for his presentation, Bianchi, who has signed a two-year contract with Interclube, said the objective is to finish among the top teams of the national first division football championship.

This is the return of the coach to the country, after leading Petro de Luanda from 2015 to 2019 and Angola national team in 2017, in the qualifying phase for the CAN, held in Cameroon in 2019.

Beto Bianchi won Angola Cup in 2017 with Petro de Luanda.

Interclube won the national championship in 2007 and 2010. The team won three Angola Cups (1986, 2003 and 2011) and reached the semi-final of the African Confederation Cup (CAF Cup) in 2011.

The team finished sixth in the 2020/2021 edition of the national championship won by Sagrada Esperança.

Interclube will play in the Confederation Cup.