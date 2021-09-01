Tanzania: Yanga Name Senzo Mbatha As Club's Interim Chief Executive

YOUNG Africans have announced South Africa national Senzo Mbatha as their new interim Chief Executive.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday afternoon, the giants' vice chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela said Senzo will replace Haji Mfikirwa will return to his old post of Director of Finance and Administration.

Mbatha will hold the post throughout the club's transformation period, according to the vice chairperson.

Mwakalebela added that the club decided to appoint Mr Mbatha since he was a right candidate who can foster the club's transformation.