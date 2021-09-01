Tanzania: Yanga Name Senzo Mbatha As Club's Interim Chief Executive

31 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Writer

YOUNG Africans have announced South Africa national Senzo Mbatha as their new interim Chief Executive.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday afternoon, the giants' vice chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela said Senzo will replace Haji Mfikirwa will return to his old post of Director of Finance and Administration.

Mbatha will hold the post throughout the club's transformation period, according to the vice chairperson.

Mwakalebela added that the club decided to appoint Mr Mbatha since he was a right candidate who can foster the club's transformation.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X