Angolan Ambassador Sianga Abilio Accredited in Somalia

31 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Somalia, Sianga Abílio, was Tuesday accredited by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

According to a statement from the Angolan diplomatic office, to which Angop had access, during the ceremony, held at the Presidential Palace, in Mogadishu, the Somali statesman considered Angola to be a friend, having recalled the contribution of Somalia to the liberation struggle of the Angolan people and of other states, such as Mozambique.

In a meeting that preceded the audience with the President of the Republic of Somalia, the Angolan ambassador presented the copies of the credentials to the permanent secretary of the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Ali-Nur Hagi, having, on the occasion, the two officials recognized Angola's large experience in the sector of oil exploration and production and sharing contracts, experience that can be shared with Somalia.

Somalia has the longest sea coast in Africa, in the Indian Ocean, important uranium reserves and enormous potential in hydrocarbons, a situation that triggered a rush of oil companies to the country, in the 1980s, whose activity was forced to close as a result of the outbreak of civil war, in 1991.

