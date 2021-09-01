Egypt Condemns Houthi Militia Attack On Saudi Airport

31 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt condemned on Tuesday a drone bomb attack launched by Yemeni Houthi militia on Abha international airport in Saudi Arabia which left a number of people wounded,

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry expressed Egypt's support for the government and people of Saudi Arabia in the face of terrorist attacks that targeted civilians in the kingdom.

The Foreign Ministry renewed Egypt's support

for measures adopted by the Saudi Arabia to protect its security and stability as well as the Saudi nationals and foreigners living on the Saudi lands, describing such attacks as a violation of international law, and a threat to the safety of civil aviation and stability of the region.

