Mozambique: Nyusi Pledges to End Terrorism

Maputo — The Mozambican government has reaffirmed its commitment to continue the actions under way to eliminate terrorism, in order to make the business environment not only attractive and competitive, but also favorable to private investment with a scenario that companies will find predictable.

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday assumed this commitment at the official opening of the 56th edition of the Maputo International Trade Fair (FACIM), held under a hybrid model, part face-to-face and part virtual. Throughout the week, FACIM will gather 250 exhibitors and over 20 countries will be represented, under the theme "Industrialisation, Innovation and Diversification of the National Economy".

"We will remain attentive to the movement of terrorists, but the results we have so far achieved open good prospects for the restoration of an environment of stability and predictability which are needed for business to flourish across the country," Nyusi said.

The main objective, Nyusi stated, is the establishment of peace across the country, especially in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado by ending the destruction of infrastructures and violation of human rights carried out by ISIS terrorists.

At the same time, the government intends to proceed with the ongoing Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR) of the militia of Renamo, the country's main opposition party.

Nyusi declared that success is the sine quo non condition for attracting further investments with an impact on job creation and income generation.

"We remain very watchful and we acknowledge that terrorism usually acts in several ways, hence we do not want to state that terrorism will be eliminated tomorrow. We are very cautious about that," Nyusi added.

He highlighted that actions to make the business environment more attractive also include the continuing removal of bureaucratic barriers and simplification of administrative procedures.

Addressing the exhibitors, Nyusi urged the country's businessmen to think earnestly in order to understand that the trade fair should not be a short-lived event.

"The will of businessmen to establish regular contacts and boost commercial activities should not depend solely on each edition of FACIM", he said.

"We should not only ensure a one way investment flow, from abroad to Mozambique. We must promote the internationalisation of Mozambican companies, creating the capacity to compete and creating brands that enjoy undisputed quality abroad", he added.