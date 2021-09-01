Mozambique: Hidden Debts - Court Wants Boustani to Testify

Maputo — The Maputo City Court on Tuesday decided to call Jean Boustani, a senior executive of the Abu Dhabi based group Privinvest, to give testimony in the current trial of 19 people in connection with the scandal of Mozambique's "hidden debts".

Boustani's name has been mentioned repeatedly since the trial began on 22 August, as the Privinvest official in charge of making illicit payments to the defendants. The scale of the alleged bribes (or "success fees" as the defendants prefer to call them) was truly enormous - the prosecution says that Boustani gave a 33 million dollar bribe to Ndambi Guebuza, the oldest son of former president Armando Guebuza.

Guebuza Junior does not deny links with Boustani, but he claims they had nothing to do with bribes. He told the court that any payments made to him were under a "partnership" he had set up with Boustani.

But he refused to give the court any information about this alleged partnership. What is known about the money sent by Privinvest for Guebuza's use in South Africa is that it was used to buy real estate and luxury cars.

It was one of Guebuza's lawyers, Alexandre Chivale, who first proposed calling Boustani as a witness. The prosecution and the judge agreed, but a lengthy and highly repetitive debate followed on how to obtain Boustani's testimony.

The Mozambique Bar Association (OAM), which is assisting the Public Prosecutor's Office, insisted that Boustani should testify, in person, before the court. The defence lawyers, and prosecuting attorney Sheila Marrengula thought it more realistic to allow him to testify by video-conference.

The court decided that the Attorney-General's Office (PGR) should contact the judicial authorities in Boustani's home country, Lebanon, to arrange the mechanisms whereby he can testify.

The likelihood of success in this attempt is minimal. Boustani is most unlikely to come to Mozambique, since he will almost certainly be arrested as soon as he sets foot in the country. As for a video-conference link, the Mozambican court has no way of obliging him to speak before the cameras.

The OAM also asked the court to call as witnesses the various friends to whom Guebuza had given the luxury cars bought with Privinvest funds.

Guebuza came under increased questioning about the bank account he had opened in Abu Dhabi, which the prosecution believes was a channel for bribes. He retorted "There is no law in Mozambique that forbids Mozambican citizens from opening bank accounts abroad".

This is true - but there is a law against using false documents, and Guebuza had opened the account via an Abu Dhabi resident's visa which claimed he was living in Abu Dhabi, and working as a hydraulic mechanic, neither of which was true. The banking authorities in the United Arab Emirates might also be interested to find that Privinvest is opening accounts for foreign nationals under false pretenses.

The OAM noted that the Abu Dhabi account was opened immediately after the bank Credit Suisse had transferred 300 million dollars to Privinvest. This was the first instalment of a loan, which eventually rose to 622 million dollars, to Proindicus, one of the three fraudulent Mozambican security-related companies at the heart of the "hidden debts" scandal.

Guebuza Junior continue to display disrespect for the court, leading the judge, Efigenio Baptista, to rebuke him, saying that he did not expect this behavior from someone who had received a good education from his parents.

"You don't have to be rude in order to express your rights", said Baptista. "When a child is rude, this embarrasses his parents". Listening to this rebuke was Ndambi Guebuza's father, the former President, who attended the trial in person.

The trial has now adjourned until Thursday, when Bruno Langa, a close friend of Ndambi Guebuza, who also received payments from Privinvest, will testify.