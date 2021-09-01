Gambia: Invitation for Tenders for Broadcast Equipment for the Gambia Radio and Television Services (Grts)

31 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS) invites tenders for the supply of the following equipment required by the national broadcaster to improve its services:

Twelve (12) Television Cameras and accessories:

Deadline for submission is 21st September, 2021.

Bidding documents can be obtained from the Office of the Director General of GRTS at a cost D5,000.

Contact details:

Telephone: +220-261 5555 / +220 -731 7717

e-mail: pm@grts.gm / jallowbai@gmail.com

EU's Tekki Fii Project Integrates Gender Training in Technical Skills Centers

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X