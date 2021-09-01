Gambia: Invitation for Tenders for Broadcast Equipment for the Gambia Radio and Television Services (Grts)

The Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS) invites tenders for the supply of the following equipment required by the national broadcaster to improve its services:
Twelve (12) Television Cameras and accessories:
Deadline for submission is 21st September, 2021.
Bidding documents can be obtained from the Office of the Director General of GRTS at a cost D5,000.
Contact details:
Telephone: +220-261 5555 / +220 -731 7717
e-mail: pm@grts.gm / jallowbai@gmail.com
EU's Tekki Fii Project Integrates Gender Training in Technical Skills Centers