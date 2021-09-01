Eritrea: Meeting On Strengthening Organizational Capacity

31 August 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Meeting focusing on strengthening organizational capacity in inculcating national values in the new era was organized in Khartoum on 27 and 28 August.

The meeting was attended by heads of national organizations and associations.

Indicating the significance of developing awareness and strengthening organizational capacity in the successful implementation of national development programs, Mr. Isa Ahmed Isa, Eritrean Ambassador in Sudan, said that the strong relationship between the people and Government is the secret of success.

Stressing that organized and united people are always victorious, Ambassador Isa Ahmed called for strengthening organizational capacity and resilience and foil external conspiracies and hostilities.

Ambassador Isa also gave an extensive briefing on the progress of the national development programs and regional developments as well as the effort Eritrea is exerting for peace and cooperation in the region.

He also expressed the conviction of the Eritrean Embassy to stand alongside the national organizations and associations in all their activities.

The participants on their part indicating the importance of organizing such meetings in developing their awareness and understanding of the current situation in their homeland expressed readiness to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in the national development drives.

