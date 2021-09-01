Eritrea: Musical Concert in Commemoration of 60th Anniversary of Armed Struggle

31 August 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 31 August 2021- Musical concert in commemoration of the Diamond Jubilee of Eritrea's armed struggle for independence was staged at Cinema Roma today, 31 August.

The program was organized by the National Holidays Coordinating Committee and was broadcast live by Eri-TV and Dimtsi Hafash.

The commemoration event included musical performances, musical dramas, and poetry depicting the unity and resilience of the Eritrean people demonstrated against the enemy conspiracies, the heavy sacrifice the Eritrean people paid for their independence, as well as the unity and steadfastness of the Eritrean people during the armed struggle for independence and beyond.

