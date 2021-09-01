Malawi: Masp Urges Malawians to Follow Climate Change Conference of the Parties Summit in Glasgow

Chief executive officer of the Malawi Scotland Partnership (MaSP), Stella Masangano, has urged people in Malawi to watch and closely follow deliberations at the forthcoming 26th United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

Masangano said the resolutions from the summit would help the country fight effects of climate change.

She made the sentiments in Lilongwe on Monday during the opening of a training of about 30 climate change young leaders, newly recruited under the MaSP climate change programme.

COP 26, postponed last year due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, will be hosted by the United Kingdom (UK) at the Scottish Events Campus in Glasgow from 1 to 12 November, 2021.

Thousands of delegates and scores of world leaders, including Queen Elizabeth 2, will attend the conference, which, among other important things, seeks to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Masangano said considering that not everyone in Malawi will attend COP 26, there is a need to establish hubs and platforms where more people would watch or follow what would happen at the summit.

"We believe that activities and deliberations at the conference will be successful in such a way that the voices of the vulnerable groups of people, especially the voice of the youths, will be heard. There is, therefore, the need to know what would transpire in Glasgow for that would inform our climate change interventions locally. In fact, some of the issues to be discussed at the summit will come from this training of climate change young leaders," said Masangano.

She called on new young climate change leaders, who have been drawn from across the country, to come up with initiatives that can practically solve the problems inflicted by climate change in their communities.

The new climate change young leaders join scores of their already trained counterparts in voluntary work, which requires them to implement interventions that support vulnerable communities to adapt to effects of climate change, with MaSP constantly supporting and supervising them.

Coordinator for the National Youth Network on Climate Change, Dominic Nyasulu, concurred with Masangano, adding that youth-led climate change interventions would guarantee a future with less impacts of climate change.

"In fact, with the COP 26 coming shortly, the youths are key in terms of demands to our leaders to make ambitious decisions during the summit," said Nyasulu, who was a facilitator during the training.