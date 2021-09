Tunis/Tunisia — A navy unit, on Tuesday, arrested 22 undocumented migrants of different nationalities (13 Tunisians, 8 Yemenis and 1 Moroccan) 30 km southeast of Sfax.

They were attempting to cross maritime borders irregularly towards the European coasts, the Ministry of National Defence said in a statement.

The individuals in question, aged between 18 and 38, sailed on Monday from the coast of Sfax.

They were taken to the Sfax port and handed over to National Guard units.