Tunisia: Majoul Examines With WB and EU Officials Their Cooperation Programmes With Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — The economic and social situation in Tunisia, as well as the World Bank's socio-economic programmes for the country, were at the centre of the meeting held on Tuesday between the President of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA), Samir Majoul, and the World Bank (WB) Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Region, Ferid Belhaj.

The two officials stressed the need to provide Tunisia with a reform programme to boost growth as well as the importance of improving the investment climate and strengthening the competitiveness of the Tunisian economy, UTICA said in a statement issued Tuesday in Tunis.

The WB vice-president reiterated the bank's commitment to continue supporting Tunisia and accompanying it during this phase and to open up to the Tunisian private sector, which remains the engine of growth.

Majoul also had, at the headquarters of UTICA, a meeting with the ambassador of the European Union to Tunisia, Marcus Cornaro

on cooperation between Tunisia and the European Union (EU) and joint action programmes,

Members of the executive board of UTICA as well as officials of the WB and the EU attended these two meetings held at the headquarters of the employers' organisation.