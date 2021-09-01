Tunisia: EU Aid Under the 'Essaha Aziza' Programme - Ministry of Health

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Health received on Tuesday 6 buses and two refrigerated trucks as aid under the "Essaha Aziza" programme.

This programme is funded by the European Union to support 13 governorates in the country. According to Ali Mrabet in charge of the management of the Ministry of Health, this programme will contribute to the promotion of health services offered to citizens in different areas of the country.

On this occasion, he expressed his satisfaction with the good cooperation relations between Tunisia and the EU, says a press release issued by the Ministry of Health.

Mrabet also thanked the EU following the increase in the rate of financing of the second phase in addition to generalising it to all 24 governorates of the country.

This programme will be implemented over the next 4 years to achieve the strategic objectives of the national health policy. The EU ambassador to Tunisia Marcus Cornaro has affirmed the permanent support of the EU countries to Tunisia's efforts in developing the national health system, the same source added.