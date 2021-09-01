Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Delegations Attending Algiers Meeting of Libya's Neighbours

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received Tuesday, at the International Conference Centre of Algiers, the delegations that participated in the ministerial meeting of Libya's neighbouring countries.

President Tebboune received the Foreign ministers of Libya, Tunisia, Egypt, Sudan, Niger, Chad and the Republic of Congo, in addition to the UN chief's special envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, the secretary general of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and the African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Bankole Adeoye.

The audience was attended by Noureddine Bardad Daidj, the chief of Staff of the presidency of the Republic, and Ramtane Lamamra, the minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad.

"We want Libya to regain its rightful place among the Maghreb, African and Arab countries," he stressed.

After thanking the delegations that took part in the ministerial meeting hosted by Algeria, President Tebboune said "this achievement is all the more important as all the countries neighbouring Libya met for the first time."

He expressed his wish that the meeting had paved the way for a "new start for the settlement of the complex Libyan issue, in response to the aspirations of our brother Libyan people who goe through difficult circumstances."