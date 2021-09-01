Tunisia Re-Elected Member of Board of Directors and Postal Operations Council of - UPU

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia has been re-elected member of the Board of Directors and member of the Postal Operations Council (POC) of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), for 2021-2025, on the sidelines of the 27th Universal Postal Congress held from August 9 to 27, in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

Tunisia has been for the first time designated "Co-chair of the 3rd Commission of the Postal Operations Council" in charge of "Market Development and Innovation" during the constituent session of the Postal Operations Council, reads a statement released on Tuesday by the Tunisian Post.

"This distinction is an international recognition for our country, given the major role of the Tunisian Post and its commitment to deploy efforts for the implementation of the UPU projects in terms of development of postal and financial services as well as promoting economic, social and financial inclusion».

This international crowning consolidates the position of the Tunisian Post and its role at the continental and international levels. Similarly, the Tunisian Post won, for the third time in a row, the prize for the best postal institution at the Arab and African levels, reads a report of the Universal Postal Union for the postal development index for 2020.

The Universal Postal Union is an intergovernmental organisation and a specialised agency under the United Nations. It is made up of 192 member countries and is the second oldest international organisation after the International Telecommunication Union. Tunisia joined this organisation in June 1878.