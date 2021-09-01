Tunisia: Covid-19 - Kasserine Reports 66 Deaths and 2,000 More Infections Over Past 14 Days

31 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Kasserine has recorded 66 deaths and 2,000 more infections over the past 14 days, said Tuesday, Deputy Director of Basic Health Moncef Mhamdi.

The current bed occupation rate in COVID-19 wings within local hospitals has reached 52%, Mhamdi added.

Par ailleurs, le nombre des bénéficiaires de la 3ème journée nationale de vaccination a atteint 16718 personnes dans la région réparties 8895 jeunes (âgés entre 15 et 17 ans) et 7823 adultes (plus de 40 ans).

16,718 doses were administered in the region during the 3rd national vaccination day. 8,895 doses were given to young people aged between 15 and 17 and 7,823 doses were administered to the adults (aged over 40).

