Tunisia: Wanted Notice Issued Against Karoui Brothers for Irregular Crossing of Land Borders

Tunis/Tunisia — The Public Prosecutor's Office at the Kasserine Court of First Instance has issued a wanted notice against president of Qalb Tounes party Nabil Karoui and his brother MP Ghazi Karoui.

A case was built against them for irregular crossing of land borders.

The decision of the prosecutor's office follows a report against a drug trafficker from the region, said Spokesperson of the Kasserine Court of First Instance Riadh Nouioui.

The individual was placed in police custody on Monday for helping individuals cross the Tunisian border irregularly into Algeria and helping one person escape administrative control.

The spokesperson told TAP on Tuesday that another person is subject to a wanted notice. He is also involved in the attempted escape of the Karoui brothers to Algerian soil.

«The investigation is still underway to identify all the people involved,» he added.

Nabil and Ghazi Karoui were arrested on Sunday in Tebessa, Algeria.

An individual was taken into custody, on Monday, for allegedly helping the Karoui brothers cross land borders into Algeria.

The person in question is the subject of several wanted notices for drug trafficking.

He was arrested by the National Guard of Thala, Kasserine after a raid carried out on Monday at dawn at his home in the border region of Bouderias.