Tunisia: Sfax Records 4 Coronavirus Fatalities, 118 New Infections

31 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Four people died of the coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Sfax where the pandemic has caused 1,634 fatalities, according to a report published by the Local Health Directorate on Tuesday.

Another 118 people have contracted the virus, among 677 tested, i.e. a positivity rate of 17.42%.

This takes the overall number of infections in the region to 53,673, including 50,443 recoveries.

There are currently 179 patients admitted to the Hedi Chaker Hospital and 33 others in private clinics. These include 30 in intensive care.

Besides, 615,171 coronavirus vaccines have been delivered so far in the governorate since the start of the jab drive in mid-March, according to the same source.

