Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian runner Rouay Jebabli, on Tuesday, qualified for the 800m (T12) final of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, finishing first in the qualifying heat (48.69 sec): his personal best performance this year.

The final will take place on Wednesday night.

Jebabli, on the same day, won the silver medal in the 1500m (T12) in 3 min 54.55 sec.

Tunisia has so far won 7 medals (2 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze).