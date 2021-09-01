Tunisia: Manouba-Covid - 2 Deaths, 27 People Tested Positive

31 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Two more deaths from the Coronavirus were recorded during the last 24 hours in the governorate of Manouba, bringing to 975 the total number of deaths due to the pandemic in the region, reads a report published on Tuesday by the Regional Health Directorate.

The region has also seen 27 additional infections with COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the governorate since the spread of the epidemic to 28,840 and the number of people still carrying the virus to 975.

The cases still active are distributed as follows: 147 cases in Tebourba, 146 cases in Manouba, 90 cases in Oued Ellil, 88 cases in Mornaguia, 84 cases in Jedaida, 41 cases in Douar Hicher, 12 cases in Borj Amri and 11 cases in El Battan.

According to the same source, 53 patients have recovered from the infection in the region where the number of cured cases has risen to 27,246 cases since the outbreak of the virus.

