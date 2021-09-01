Tunisia: Covid-19 - Third Dose Likely to Be Administered to Most Vulnerable (Louzir)

31 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the National Vaccination Campaign against the Coronavirus Hechmi Louzir said, Wednesday, that an initial approval was obtained from the Scientific Committee to fight against the Coronavirus on administering a third dose of vaccine for some groups of people who are most vulnerable.

Louzir revealed that one of the points addressed by the scientific committee meeting, Tuesday, is to confirm this vision by moving towards the adoption of a third dose for certain groups of people suffering from chronic diseases.

"According to some scientific publications, a third dose is recommended to boost people's immune system as strains keep changing," he said, adding that the scientific committee in Tunisia has given preliminary approval, pending further examination.

It is not possible to administer a third dose until at least seven or eight months have elapsed from the date of getting the second shot based on international scientific recommendations, he underscored.

