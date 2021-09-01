Tunisia: Sidi Bouzid Logs One More Death With Coronavirus, 196 More Infections

31 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Sidi Bouzid governorate logged one more death with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, while another 196 people have contracted the virus.

The case tally in the region has increased to 26,591, including 797 fatalities and 24,684 recoveries, Deputy Director of Primary Health Bechir Saidi told TAP on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, one was discovered in Souk Jedid, 1 in Jelma, 3 cases in Menzel Bouzaine, 17 in Mezzouna, 8 in Bir Lahfay, 35 in Regueb, 3 in Meknassi, 5 in East Sidi Bouzid, 60 in Sidi West Bouzid, 17 in Cebbalet Ouled Asker, 12 in Sidi Ali Ben Aoun, 3 in Saida and 31 cases in Ouled Haffouz.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X