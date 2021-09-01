Tunisia: Sidi Bouzid Logs One More Death With Coronavirus, 196 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Sidi Bouzid governorate logged one more death with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, while another 196 people have contracted the virus.

The case tally in the region has increased to 26,591, including 797 fatalities and 24,684 recoveries, Deputy Director of Primary Health Bechir Saidi told TAP on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, one was discovered in Souk Jedid, 1 in Jelma, 3 cases in Menzel Bouzaine, 17 in Mezzouna, 8 in Bir Lahfay, 35 in Regueb, 3 in Meknassi, 5 in East Sidi Bouzid, 60 in Sidi West Bouzid, 17 in Cebbalet Ouled Asker, 12 in Sidi Ali Ben Aoun, 3 in Saida and 31 cases in Ouled Haffouz.