Malawi: TNM Encourages Clientelle and Staff to Get Vaccination for Maximum Protection Against Novel Covid-19 Pandemic

As the country is grappling with the need to put up a strong resistance mechanism in place to stop the spread of the marauding novel coronavirus pandemic through vaccinations to increase protection, a leading mobile organisation is encouraging its employees and valued customers to move in the right direction by staying in tune with global trends and be 'jabbed.'

Trailblazing mobile network service operator, TNM Plc, listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange, as a responsible employer, has therefore taken a strong stand in support of government's calls for the nation to achieve herd immunity against the rampaging global pandemic through intensive and progressive COVID-19 Vaccination.

As part of this commitment, TNM Plc has directed all employees to comply with vaccine requirements by going to receive their vaccine jabs at nearest public health institutions where the different types of COVID-19 vaccine doses are now widely available.

TNM Chief Executive Officer, Arnold Mbwana said: "TNM's goal is to reduce and mitigate the risk of death for both employees and customers, and of disruption to business due to COVID-19 effects.

"TNM as a business is accountable to shareholders, who include members of the general public exercising their rights through the Malawi Stock Exchange.

Mbwana explained that his organisation believes that it is in their best interest to secure this investment by securing the lives of employees and customers.

The TNM boss further said based on current public health literature, vaccines offer the best possible chance of beating the virus and reducing cost and time of hospitalization.

"At TNM, we are taking the pandemic seriously considering its severe ramifications on our lives and business. Death from the debilitating effects of Covid-19 virus is preventable through vaccine.

"While we continue to pursue preventive measures against the virus in the work place, we also take strong stand in support of vaccination," Mbwana said.

He said to lead by example, TNM Executive Committee led by the CEO and other senior managers have already received their jab and expect the rest of the staff to take cue.

The CEO said as part of stepped-up measures to secure the work place and its commercial outlets, all employees have been given 10 days to ensure that they receive vaccine and to provide reports of their COVID-19 vaccine track record.

"Worldwide many organizations and companies are taking drastic measures against unvaccinated employees, and before we reach this stage, TNM is granting our employees opportunity to demonstrate best practice by getting vaccinated.

"As much as we are not making this mandatory, we are expecting maximum cooperation, as everyone at TNM is taking the pandemic seriously," said Mbwana.