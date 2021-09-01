Zimbabwe: Shumba Braces for 100m T12

31 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

PAMELA Shumba will get the ball rolling on Wednesday for Team Zimbabwe at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games when she competes in the women's 100m T12 event at the Olympic Stadium.

Shumba will face Melissa Nair Tillner Galeano of Paraguay, China's Yanfen Liang and Oksana Boturchuk from Ukraine in Heat One, round one.

There are four heats lined up for Wednesday, for the women's 100m T12.

The first athlete in each heat and the next four fastest advance to the semi-finals.

Shumba with a personal best and season best of 15.88 seconds is likely to face stiff competition from Boturchuk, who comes in as the favourite in this heat with a personal best of 11.96 seconds.

Liang's personal best of 12.33 seconds is the second best time in Heat One.

Tillner Galeano has a personal best of 16.39 seconds.

