Nigeria: Foreign Assailants Behind Plateau Crises, Says Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has attributed the crises ravaging Plateau State in recent times to people outside the state.

The former minister was in Plateau to condole with the government and people of the state over the recent attacks in the state.

He said the recent attacks by criminals must not be allowed to give the impression of hostility between people of Plateau State who have dwelt together in peace despite religious and ethnic peculiarities, saying they were not in any battle with one another, but facing instigation from influencers outside the state.

Fani Kayode blamed the attacks on foreign assailants who are not only attacking Plateau State but other parts of the country as well and must be fished out and dealt with to stop them from destroying the nation.

The former minister described Governor Simon Bako Lalong as an example of tolerance, peace, unity, and forgiveness whose inclusive leadership style has set him apart as a national icon.

He encouraged Governor Lalong to continue with his efforts to promote peaceful coexistence and also deal with criminals who are killing and maiming innocent people.

Governor Lalong in his response said he was delighted with the visit of Chief Fani- Kayode who has been going round the country preaching peace, unity and reconciliation.

He reaffirmed his determination to continue to run an inclusive government that takes care of the interests of all citizens no matters their backgrounds.

This, he said is what gave the state its fame and fortune over the years and gave it recognition as the home for all.