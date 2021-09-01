Zimbabwe: Mutare Commuters Left Stranded As Zupco Drivers Down Tools

Mutare — Bus and commuter omnibus subcontracted under the Zimbabwe Passenger Company (ZUPCO) have engaged in a three-day industrial action to push for payment.

The Mutare commuting public were yesterday left stranded as bus drivers demanded payment from ZUPCO which has not been made for almost three months now.

ZUPCO Mutare runs a fleet of over 100 subcontracted buses under its franchise as well as the large public service buses- which operate during weekdays at scheduled morning and evening intervals.

In a snap survey conducted by 263Chat, some of the commuter omnibuses were back on the road, while others were still to report back as drivers vowed to only resume operations once their grievances addressed.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a driver who plies the Dangamvura- CBD route accused ZUPCO human resources management of neglecting subcontracted bus operators.

"We are now going hungry because we have not received any pay for two months now and this is the third month without any word from the powers that be on what is really going on.

"Our employers are also not getting paid, invoices can even pile to six because they are supposed to pay every two weeks. So it means even the bus owners cannot cushion us nor provide for lunch while we are on the road every day of the week.

"Cde (Esau) Mupfumi came to address us but the depot manager just observed from a distance without even addressing us when we work from 6 am to 8 pm everyday including weekdays," he said.

Depot manager Mr Changadza declined to comment on the matter referring questions to ZUPCO general manager, one Chirau.

Efforts to get a comment from the ZUPCO general manager were fruitless as he was not reachable and had not responded to questions at the time of publication.

263Chat understands that Esau Mupfumi a local businessmen-cum-politician represents workers and was called in to address the drivers to urge them to go back work while their issue was being addressed.

Mupfumi told 263Chat that he intervened in the dispute and is taking it up with Ministry of Finance and Economic Development officials to facilitate release of funds.

"We agreed that the drivers go back to work and I am in Harare to chase Ministry of Finance to release funds to ZUPCO so that operators can receive their moneys as I am talking to you now the ministry is busy releasing funds.

"So by tomorrow morning will give a detailed proper payment plan," he said.