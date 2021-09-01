South Africa: Young Women's Entrepreneurship Challenge

31 August 2021
Gender Links (Johannesburg)
press release

Gender Links and UN Women are calling for young women entrepreneurs between ages 20 and 30 from South Africa ,to share their voices through a competitive challenge on how they can best be supported by private sector and other key stakeholders/partners. Globally to-date there are 5000, companies that have signed on to Women Empowerment Principles www.weps.org and are continuously supporting businesses through Principle 5 (Enterprise Development, Supply Chain and Marketing Practices).

Closing date for applications is the 13th of September 2021. For more information contact Naledi Masipa, South Africa Gender Justice and Local Government Manager on Samanager@genderlinks.org.za and /or marketing@glcottages.co.za

Please fill in the application form by clicking on this link.

There will be 3 winners and the prizes will be as follows:

1st Prize $3,000

2nd Prize $2,000

3rd Prize $1,000

