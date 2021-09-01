Ethiopia: USAID Reveals That Terrorist TPLF Looted Aid-Warehouses

31 August 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

The TPLF terrorist group has looted warehouses of the USAID, Ethiopia Mission Director Sean Jones disclosed.

The mission director told ETV that said they believe the TPLF is abusing the situation.

He said: We feel that the group is forcibly snatching aid from the victims. What we can say with certainty is that members of the group looted our aid-warehouses in areas they infiltrated. This is the fact we know.

USAID Ethiopia Mission Director Jones further elaborated saying, what we clearly know is TPLF soldiers looted warehouses in all areas of the Amhara region they entered, stole vehicles and caused lots of damage on the villages. This is a matter of great concern to the victims and to us.

According to him, the USAID is operating in Ethiopia not just because the country is in crisis, but because the country is one of our best partners in the world and we are very concerned about our partnership with Ethiopia.

Some people think that the Ethio-US relationship has deteriorated due to the unconfirmed rumors spread on social media, the director noted, adding that there has however never been a time when we worked in cooperation with Ethiopia.

