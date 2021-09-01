Nigeria: Covid-19 - Again, Pandemic Bites Harder As Nigeria Records 14 Deaths, 626 New Cases Tuesday

The new statistics, NCDC noted, has raised the country's total infections to 192,431 and the fatality toll standing at 2,469.

While the World Health Organisation said the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic is 'stabilising' on the continent of Africa, Nigeria was again hard hit on Tuesday.

A total of 14 deaths and 626 new infections were recorded across nine states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The new statistics, NCDC noted, has raised the country's total infections to 192,431 and the fatality toll standing at 2,469.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja, FCT, the WHO representative in Nigeria, Walter Mulombo, said though, with almost 248,000 cases reported in the past week, Africa was already gaining control over the third wave.

The News Agency of Nigeria had quoted Mr Mulombo saying, "the trend on the continent was that each new wave struck 'Africa faster and harder, reaching a higher number of new cases, more rapidly than the previous wave."

Breakdown of Nigeria's new statistics

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), with Nigeria's total active coronavirus cases of 11,203, Lagos on Tuesday recorded the highest share of the day's tally with 334 cases.

Rivers State ranks second on the log with 134 cases while Oyo, FCT, Osun and Plateau followed with 60,41,20 and 14 cases respectively.

Also, Ogun State reported nine; Ekiti, seven; Kwara, six and Benue recorded a single case.

Strategy

The disease centre noted that a "multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2," has continued to coordinate the country's national response activities to halt the drift of the pandemic

The centre has also consistently campaigned against letting down the guard among the people, noting that the cost of prevention is far lower than the cost of managing the disease.

Hope rises

Meanwhile, the WHO official has said amidst the increasing cases and accompanying fatalities, there is still hope for the continent of Africa to rebound as soon as possible.

Mr Mulombo said with the increasing spate of vaccination on the continent, there is a potential that the target of vaccinating 10 per cent of Africa's population would be met.

"The good news is that, increasing vaccine supplies raises hope that the continent will meet the target of vaccinating 10 per cent of the population by the end of September," he said.

Mr Mulombo also noted that equitable access to safe and effective vaccines was critical to ending the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that it was hugely encouraging to see vaccines listed for emergency use by WHO, being available for use in Nigeria.